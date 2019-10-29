CultureCon aimed at helping Sioux Falls businesses

Several speakers were in Sioux Falls helping address workplace challenges.

The 2019 CultureCon took place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Tuesday.

CultureCon addresses creating a positive workplace culture to help businesses thrive. It focuses on practical and tangible ways people and businesses can work toward building a more intentional culture.

"Leadership is an influence and everybody has the ability to influence," said Vaney Hariri, Think 3d Solutions co-founder. "Thus everybody has the ability to be a leader. And we just have to tweak that to make sure you're the best leader possible and it goes beyond numbers. It goes beyond business and it goes beyond profit. It's people."

The event featured five speakers throughout the day.