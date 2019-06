A fun - and unusual - race raising money for a good cause is coming to Sioux Falls later this month.

The ".5K Cancer Donut Dash" will take place June 29.

Northwestern Mutual of Sioux Falls is hosting the fun run, which benefits Childhood Cancer Research and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Contestants receive donuts and beer as "fuel" for the fun run.

It takes place at 9:30 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls.

