Cyclist rides through lower 48 states to raise awareness for suicide

Daniel Hurd began a 25,000-mile adventure when he left Plymouth, Massachusetts. He set off from the Bay State with the intention of visiting all lower 48 states to help communities and raise awareness for suicide. Hurd knows what it is like to have his life in the balance as he has attempted three separate times to take his own life. He was planning to do it a fourth time, but that was just before he discovered his affection for cycling. Three rides later, he fell in love with the activity. South Dakota was his 31st state and has 17 more to go, but ended up saving 54 lives while traveling these initial 14,000 miles.

"My intention was to save my own life," Hurd said. "I am very fortunate that I have been able to help other people along the way and show people we can make it."

Hurd hopes to affect even more people as he continues riding towards Iowa, Nebraska, and eventually Texas.