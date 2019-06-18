Cyclists honor man who died after being hit by a pickup

Kenneth Gunderson died the morning of June 12th in Sioux Falls, which was the day after he was hit by a pickup while riding his bike. Members of the Falls Area Bicyclists rode their bikes Tuesday night in honor of Gunderson.

He was riding his bike on 60th Street North when he ran a red light and was struck by someone driving a pickup truck. He was 84 years old.

Cyclists rode Tuesday night in honor of Gunderson and others killed while riding their bikes in the city.

The group has also set up what's called a ghost bike at the location of where the crash happened on June 11th.