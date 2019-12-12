DCI investigating attack on Sisseton police officer

State authorities are investigating a shooting incident involving an officer in Sisseton.

Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig confirmed the investigation Thursday morning in regard to a shooting on Dec. 11.

Authorities said a Sisseton Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop and was fired upon by an individual from the stopped vehicle.

At this time, authorities said both the shooter and driver of the vehicle are in custody.

Authorities said the officer was not injured in the incident.