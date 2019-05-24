DEVELOPING: Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office looking into assault on I-90

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that took place along I-90 between Humboldt and Hartford.

The sheriff's office responded to a call at 8:35 a.m. Friday along I-90 mile marker 382 and found a man and a woman had both suffered injuries.

Authorities said both victims were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been made available at this time. Stay with KSFY News for the latest developments.