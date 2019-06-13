DNC announces candidates participating in first 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

The Democratic National Committee has announced a list of 20 presidential contenders appearing in the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate.

The first debate will take place over two back-to-back nights at 9 p.m. ET on June 26-27 in Miami. The debate will be broadcast on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo, and will be streamed online for free on a variety of digital and social platforms.

Each candidate was invited based on the qualification criteria agreed to by the DNC and NBC News, announced publicly in February. The following candidates have been invited to participate in the first primary debate:

- Sen. Michael Bennet

- Vice President Joe Biden*

- Sen. Cory Booker*

- Mayor Pete Buttigieg*

- Sec. Julian Castro*

- Mayor Bill de Blasio

- Rep. John Delaney

- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard*

- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand*

- Sen. Kamala Harris*

- Gov. John Hickenlooper

- Gov. Jay Inslee*

- Sen. Amy Klobuchar*

- Rep. Beto O’Rourke*

- Rep. Tim Ryan

- Sen. Bernie Sanders*

- Rep. Eric Swalwell

- Sen. Elizabeth Warren*

- Marianne Williamson*

- Andrew Yang*

* Candidates marked by an asterisk qualified through both polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds. The remaining candidates qualified through polling only.

