DPS officials urge safe driving during Christmas week

The holiday season is a busy time for travel as traffic increases during Christmas and New Year.

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to be alert and the importance of everyone watching out for each other this holiday season.

“It is easy with so many things going on to forget about staying safe while driving,” said Rick Miller, South Dakota Highway Patrol superintendent. “But one mistake – getting distracted by your electronic devices, drinking and then driving, not wearing your seatbelt or not slowing down – can lead to a regrettable Christmas for many.”

This year’s Christmas holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes covers 30 hours, from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, through midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 25. During last year’s 102-hour long reporting period, there were 173 reported traffic crashes resulting in 48 injuries and two deaths. Of the two fatalities, one was a pedestrian and the other was a pickup driver who was ejected after not wearing a seatbelt.

“It always comes down to this – making the holiday season memorable for the right reason,” says Miller. “That doesn’t mean just the drivers, but also making sure the passengers, especially children, are properly restrained.”

South Dakota’s deadliest Christmas holiday period was in 1976 when 10 people died from injuries received in five crashes. The last fatality-free Christmas Holiday weekend occurred in 2015.

