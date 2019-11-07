DPS: South Dakota's Real ID system meets federal requirements

State officials say South Dakota is now more than 99 percent compliant in its push to meet the federal government's deadline for Real ID licensing plan.

Gov. Kristi Noem made the announcement Thursday.

Officials say the federal Real ID Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production. The act prohibits federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet the minimum standards. The purposes covered by the act include accessing federal facilities and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.

While many states are working to reach the federal compliance deadline of Oct. 1, 2020, South Dakota began issuing Real ID compliant licenses and identification cards on Dec. 31, 2009.

Noem says as of mid-October 2019, the state had issued more than 676,000 Real ID compliant driver licenses and more than 62,000 Real ID compliant identification cards.

A Real ID compliant card has a gold star or star within a circle in the upper right hand corner. Both cards will be accepted for proof of identity to board a flight within the United States.

Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program, said making the state compliant with Real ID regulations has been a priority for the program.

“This compliance is a tribute to work done by our driver license examiners every day at exam stations statewide,” Schrank said. “This high level of compliance speaks to the employees’ high quality standards, strong customer service and efforts to keep South Dakotans safe.”

For more information on how to apply for or renew a South Dakota driver license or identification card, click here.