DSU announces partnership with Miss America Organization

Dakota State University has announced a new partnership with The Miss America Organization and Miss America Foundation, an opportunity made possible by the 2017 Rising Gift to Dakota State University.

The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University has pledged more than $100,000 in support through a new scholarship opportunity for the contestants.

This partnership is a first in The Miss America Organization’s history and part of the organization’s efforts to focus on talent identification over appearance, and encourage an emphasis on the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The Beacom College is sponsoring a writing component which will be a new part of the interview segment of competition for the Miss America candidates. The topic for the essay will be women and STEM. A panel will judge the essays and the winner will be awarded a $5,000 Beacom College STEM Scholarship cash award.

The award-winning writing candidate may also elect to enroll in up to four years of undergraduate studies, including tuition, room, and board at Dakota State University, or scholarship for tuition to complete one degree of graduate studies (master’s, doctorate, or certificate) from The Beacom College of Computer & Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University. The Beacom STEM Scholarship award has the potential to exceed a total value of $85,000.

The Miss America competition is the largest college scholarship program for women in the United States, and this new scholarship opportunity will further MAO’s goal to prepare great women for the world and prepare the world for great women.