DSU graduate student wins two national honors in the same week

Francisca Opoku-Boateng, a Dakota State University graduate student, has been named Google Techmaker Scholar and blackcomputeHER Fellow.

Opoku-Boateng is doctoral student in information systems.

Through the Google Women Techmakers Scholars Program, she will receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 school year, attend a Google Scholars' Retreat, and take part in professional development and community outreach opportunities. Through the blackcomputeHER Fellowship, she and a cohort of other fellows will explore technical and professional development through monthly trainings on a wide range of tech topics.

A native of Ghana, Opoku-Boateng is a doctoral student in information systems. Opoku-Boateng is active with the DSU CybHER program, which works with girls interested in STEM and cyber security. She has assisted or led activities at over 30 outreach events since she started at Dakota State, and suspects that her efforts with this contributed to her selection.

Opoku-Boateng said her future goals in technology are to “learn all I can learn and give back to my community and help girls in STEM tap into some these opportunities I have received. If I can give young girls a real-life experience or tell a story of opportunities I have actually experienced, I think that will add more to their understanding of technology fields.”