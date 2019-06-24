DSU hires E-Sports coach

E-sports is on the rise in the United States and across the globe.

Dakota State University, in Madison, now plans to tap into the competition.

Andrew Roland has been hired as the head coach of their new E-sports program.

He is coming from T.C.U. where he created an E-sports team from the ground up.

He is looking to do the same at D.S.U.

"I have really high hopes, we have a lot of interest on campus, we've got a lot of really good talent, so the sky's the limit really," said Roland.

E-sport athletes will compete in four headlining titles at the university, including: Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, and Smite.

Rolland says the team plans be on campus for most of the time because their practices and competitions are all online based.

But, the team may travel to some regional tournaments, including one hosted by the University of Minnesota.

The E-sports team will begin competition this year.