DSU hosts Upward Bound students

Dakota State University in Madison is hosting about three dozen high school students who are going above and beyond with their education.

It's part of the Upward Bound program. The high schoolers are either low-income or will be the first generation in their family to go to college.

The group includes students from Flandreau Public School, Flandreau Indian School, Sioux Falls Washington, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

"Here at DSU, we are learning about cybersecurity and some of the stem opportunities available to students," said Samantha Contarino, SDSU Upward Bound program director. "The students this week, when they come to live on campus, they take academic classes to prepare them for the next year and to explore career and opportunities."

Upward Bound is a federally-funded program.