DSU student to debut feature film

A Dakota State student is debuting her first full-length feature film this week in Wisconsin.

Senior Maddie Whitcomb's "Subject 99" will premiere at Davey J's Garage, a venue for independent film and music, this Friday in Eau Claire. Whitcomb was invited to debut her film at the venue after meeting University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire professor David Jones during the Upper Midwest Honors Conference last spring.

According to a press release, the dystopian film details how technological addiction has become a disease.

"‘Subject 99’ is meant to be a film that assists people in thinking about common diseases and how common diseases are interpreted with the idea that technology becomes the disease," Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb brought on other DSU students in the project. Students assisted with audio, graphics, advertisements, and as actors. Filming took place in July and August and was in post-production in September.

Whitcomb said she plans to have a showing of the film at DSU after the Wisconsin debut.

Whitcomb is a digital arts and design major from Litchfield, Minn.