DSU students takes top spots in programming competition

A team of students Dakota State University took the top place in a regional programming competition.

The 2019 Digi-Key Collegiate Computing Competition took place earlier this month, featuring 13 teams from universities in South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Teams from DSU won first and third places.

The students won Amazon gift cards, and the school's programming department will receive a $5,000 check for the first-place win, and a $1,000 check for third place.

DSU officials say the competition teaches teamwork and communication skills, and also lets students test themselves in high-pressure environments.