DTSF names Grand Marshall for 2019 Sioux Falls Parade of Lights

A longtime City of Sioux Falls employee has been named the Grand Marshal of this year's Parade of Lights.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. selected Mike Cooper, who recently retired as the city's Director of Planning and Development.

Cooper worked for the city for 32 years, and helped guide the city's development through recent growth.

DTSF also named Katie Jensen, a freshman at Lincoln High School, as this year's Junior Grand Marshall. She has volunteered with the Washington Pavilion's Sidewalk Arts Festival and has taken part in the Teens as Teachers program.

The 28th annual parade of lights take place Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Sioux Falls.