DTSF needs volunteers for Riverfest this weekend

One of Downtown Sioux Falls biggest events of the year is just days away.

Riverfest is expected to draw thousands of people. But it also needs a few dozen volunteers.

Crews are gearing up for the event, but organizers say they are still looking for volunteers to help this Saturday.

About 30 volunteers are still need for the event that features live music, food trucks and cold beverages.

One area of need for volunteers are people to man the beverage tents.

"Specifically, we're looking for somebody who is going to be able to ID people, or handle cash or be able to do pop and water, so that's something you don't have to do with beer but there's wine and beer people, we just need volunteers just basically handing it off," DTSF Marketing & Communications Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

If you are interested in volunteering, go to DTSF.com.