DWU breaks ground for new business building

Dakota Wesleyan University broke ground on its new School of Business Innovation and Leadership building with a special ceremony during Blue & White Days on Friday.

School officials said the vision behind the new building focuses on the need to accommodate students, staff and faculty who are committed to innovative teaching and learning in both the business department.

“To meet the challenges of our constantly changing digital economy, DWU is responding with a building that will equip students with the space they need for collaboration, entrepreneurial ideation, and rural research. Rooted in our strong ethical foundation, students at DWU are encouraged to be creative, question assumptions and imagine new opportunities, and the School of Business Innovation and Leadership will allow them to do so,” said Amy Novak, DWU President.

The 30,000-square-foot, two-story building will have many notable features including: the Institute for Rural Development, the Kelly Center for Entrepreneurship, a large, multipurpose boardroom and community meeting space, entrepreneurship ideation labs, a media marketing commons and a tribute to women throughout Wesleyan’s history who have made a leadership impact in the world. Members of the community will also have access to the meeting space.

Officials said the nearly 60 community and alumni donors, as well as the board of trustees, and a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture played a vital role in the funding of the new building.

The construction end date is scheduled for June 2021 and officials said the building should be ready for students, staff and faculty use beginning fall of 2021.

