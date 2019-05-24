DWU's Kamberlyn Lamber claims the national title in the women's heptathlon

Dakota Wesleyan University's Kamberlyn Lamer is the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Champion in the women’s heptathlon.

The senior finished with a score of 5065.

Lamer's national title comes after three appeals to overturn the NAIA's decision to not allow her to compete due to the event's registration email being sent to the head coach's spam folder.

NAIA’s decision to grant the appeal was based on the opportunity to extend grace to a student-athlete who was prohibited from competing through no fault of her own.