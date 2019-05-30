Dairy Fest in Brookings kicks off Dairy Month

Dairy Fest at the Swiftel Center in Brookings kicks off June Dairy Month. There are many events happening June 1 for people of all ages.

This free event will feature carnival games, live animals, inflatable bounce houses, and much more, plus free SDSU Ice Cream! There will also be dairy farm tours.

Here is a look at the schedule:

DAIRY FEST CARNIVAL

10:00AM – 1:30PM | Swiftel Center

Kids Carnival Games & Prizes

Live Cows and Calves

Inflatable Bounce Houses

Corn & Soybean Box with Farm Toys

SDSU Ice Cream

Cheese Samples

Straw Bale Maze

Cooking Demo by Kayla Aman | HyVee Registered Dietitian

Moo Cow Barn Dance

Meet A Dairy Farmer and so much more!

SDSU DAVIS DAIRY PLANT TOUR

10:00AM - 11:00AM

Take a tour of the SDSU Davis Dairy Plant and see where the famous SDSU ice cream and cheese are made! Buses will run from the Swiftel Center to the Davis Dairy Plant starting at 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Buses will run every 20 minutes.

DAIRY FARM TOUR AND LUNCH ON THE FARM

11:00AM - 1:30PM

See firsthand the day-to-day activities on a modern day dairy farm along with FREE grilled cheese lunch on the farm! Buses will leave from the Swiftel Center starting at 11:00AM and run every half hour from the Swiftel Center to the farm.

