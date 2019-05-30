Dairy Fest in Brookings kicks off Dairy Month

Dairy Fest at the Swiftel Center in Brookings kicks off June Dairy Month. There are many events happening June 1 for people of all ages.
This free event will feature carnival games, live animals, inflatable bounce houses, and much more, plus free SDSU Ice Cream! There will also be dairy farm tours.
Here is a look at the schedule:
DAIRY FEST CARNIVAL
10:00AM – 1:30PM | Swiftel Center
Kids Carnival Games & Prizes
Live Cows and Calves
Inflatable Bounce Houses
Corn & Soybean Box with Farm Toys
SDSU Ice Cream
Cheese Samples
Straw Bale Maze
Cooking Demo by Kayla Aman | HyVee Registered Dietitian
Moo Cow Barn Dance
Meet A Dairy Farmer and so much more!
SDSU DAVIS DAIRY PLANT TOUR
10:00AM - 11:00AM
Take a tour of the SDSU Davis Dairy Plant and see where the famous SDSU ice cream and cheese are made! Buses will run from the Swiftel Center to the Davis Dairy Plant starting at 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Buses will run every 20 minutes.
DAIRY FARM TOUR AND LUNCH ON THE FARM
11:00AM - 1:30PM
See firsthand the day-to-day activities on a modern day dairy farm along with FREE grilled cheese lunch on the farm! Buses will leave from the Swiftel Center starting at 11:00AM and run every half hour from the Swiftel Center to the farm.
