Dakota Access Pipeline to build pump station near Harrisburg

The Lincoln County Commission approved the plans for the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward with a pump station southeast of Harrisburg.

The pumping station will take up 12 acres of the more than 30 acres designated for the station.

Energy Transfers works on the Dakota Access Pipeline. Energy Transfers vice-president of liquids engineering, Chuck Frey, says this will help deliver more crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois and beyond.

The pumping station will have electric motor-driven pumps. Each pump provides the energy to move the crude oil down the pipeline.

The station will be monitored 24-hours a day by a control room located in Houston, TX, but individuals will check the area nearly every day.

"Five days a week, they will be there again, checking things out, performing routine maintenance, and facility cleanup," Frey said.

But, having a control room far away causes alarm bells to go off for one South Dakota group. Dakota Rural Action appealed the decision made by the Lincoln County Planning Committee last month, so the commission heard the appeal, but ultimately passed the plans for the pump station.

The group's primary concern is the safety of the environment and the community of Harrisburg nearby.

"There's no amount of dollars that could clean up if there was a spill, and I do think that with some of these pipelines, it's not a matter of if, but when," Kelsie Thomas, Dakota Rural Action Homegrown Sioux Empire member, said. "And also, how long they are even viable as a resource."

But, the company says they have installed ways to protect the facility, including an automatic shut off and a tank for surge relief.

"We have vapor detectors, those will pick up the vapor that is given off by crude oil if any crude oil is released," Frey said. "We have fire eyes that look for the wavelength that would indicate that there is a flame somewhere, and we'll shut the system down automatically."

The company says the addition of the pump site will only help the state of South Dakota, just like it helps the rest of the country to have a reliable, dependable supply of crude oil to meet our energy needs.

Construction on the pump station should begin early next year.