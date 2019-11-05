Dakota Angler Ice Institute returns to Sioux Falls this weekend

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is Friday through Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena. This is the 11th year for the event.

It's a chance for people to check out the latest and greatest in the ice fishing industry. They will also be able to learn from the experts on how to use certain equipment.

More than 75 vendors will show off portable and permanent ice shacks, augers, electronics, jigs and lures.

The Ice Institute is Friday from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM; Saturday from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM; and Sunday from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. It costs $5 to get in the door. It's held at the Sioux Falls Arena.