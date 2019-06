Someone who bought a Dakota Cash lottery ticket is a whole lot richer today.

A winning ticket sold in Rosholt matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, resulting in a $594,260 jackpot prize.

The winning ticket was bought at the CrossRoads C-Store. The winner must sign the ticket and visit a South Dakota Lottery Office to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 15, 19 and 33. According to South Dakota Lottery, the odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.