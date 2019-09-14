Dakota Dunes residents asked to evacuate before Sunday morning

Residents of Dakota Dunes have been advised to evacuate their residences by Sunday morning. For safety, officials are asking all residents to evacuate the area no later than 11:00 a.m.

According to a letter posted Saturday night by the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors, the river elevations are expected to exceed the levee and riverbank.

The letter says that some roads may become inundated with water making travel nearly impossible.

This flood event could last for more than five days. Dakota Dunes officials say they're not sure any protection can withstand the amount of water that is expected.