Dakota State University sees enrollment increase

Enrollment numbers are once again up at Dakota State University in Madison.

This year's freshmen class has 425 students, up 5% from last year, according to a release from the University. It is the school's largest freshmen class ever.

The number of graduate students has also increased 16% over last year.

In total, DSU has a 1.26% increase in full-time-equivalent students, which university officials say is an important positive trend.

“Students taking more credit hours is a trend we want to see in higher education,” said President José-Marie Griffiths. “These students are often more successful, and at Dakota State, student success is our number one priority.”

The number of DSU scholar-athletes is up 42% from last fall, to a total of 471. These include more athletes from traditional sports, as well as new activities like esports.

Officials say more students are choosing to live in university housing. DSU residence halls are at 100% capacity.