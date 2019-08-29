Dakota State athletics receives $10M gift

Dakota State University announced a big contribution to the school's new athletics complex on Thursday.

The university received a $10 million gift from First Premier Bank, Premier Bankcard, and Miles and Lisa Beacom. The gift was announced at the annual Ag Bowl football game.

In a press release from the university, officials said the gift allows for the launch of $42 million Phase I portion of the Trojans Unite capital campaign, which will feature a new two-story concourse and outdoor facilities for current and future sports.

Dakota State Athletic Director Jeff Dittman said, “this is a critical area of improvement for the university, as the athletics facilities are outdated and inadequate for a competitive collegiate program.”

School officials also said the new facilities will also create a dynamic economic effect in the region, allowing the Madison region to host increased numbers of visitors for camps and events.