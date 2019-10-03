Damaged stores continue picking up the pieces after Sioux Falls tornadoes

Some owners of tornado-damaged businesses along 41st street say they're still waiting for answers about what the future might hold. While some are moving forward to get their doors reopened others are moving at what feels like a glacial pace.

These business owners aren't the kind of people to just sit around and wait for something to happen. So they're doing everything they can to jump in and get their businesses, and their lives, back to normal.

"This is our business. This is our income," Dreamers Outlet owner, Gaylene Stocco said.

After an EF-2 tornado swept through Plaza 41 many are still feeling emotional about what happened. As owners continue picking up the pieces, some are finding there's damage that can't be fixed.

"Family pictures, things that were made for us by our grandkids. Those can't," Stocco said.

Those are the words Stocco spoke nearly a month ago the day after the tornado-ravaged her business.

"It’s still pretty emotional but the initial shock is over," Stocco said.

Now she's left with many questions as property owners figure out what comes next.

"Are they able to rebuild? Are we going to be able to remain where we were or do we have to find a new location?" Stocco said.

Some are moving full speed ahead with plans to reopen by next year. Pizza Ranch posted on their Facebook page Wednesday to let customers know progress is being made, but as they figure it out others say they still feel left in the dark.

"We signed a five-year lease so we're told it's just a matter of getting the structural engineers in there and taking a look at the structure itself," Stocco said.

And for other businesses like the Advanced Auto Parts store that was completely ripped apart by the tornado, the manager is now telling KSFY News that the building is scheduled for a full demolition on Monday. The building is expected to open next April.

"It’s not moving very fast. We’re supposed to have a tenant's meeting. We were told that that was going to happen a couple of weeks ago and it still has not happened," Stocco said.

While the waiting continues, they're trying to find humor where they can.

"For example, the light switch to turn the lights on was clear in the back of the store. So now that they have to rebuild we're going to get one in the front," Stocco said.

KSFY News reached out to Dan Donahue today to get some questions answered. He’s a managing member that oversees Plaza 41 and said the property hopes to work with all tenants to make a plan in the near future.

Right now, they're working with structural engineers to get a full report of the property, but the building is safe enough to avoid a full demolition.

The Dreamers Outlet will be reopening it's just a matter of finding out when.

