Dance company's show brings dancers from all over to Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls dance company is opening its 4th season this week with shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The artistic directors of LiRa Dance Theatre Company, Lisa Conlin and Raena Rasmussen, said their show called "Face Forward," will be very entertaining for the audience. They described it as having something for everyone.

It will include celebrity dancers that some may recognize from the event, Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars. Stacy Wrightsman performed in Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars in 2018, and she will perform in "Face Forward" as well. She works at Sanford Health.

Conlin and Rasmussen said this show gets bigger every year. The first two years it was at the Museum of Visual Materials in Downtown Sioux Falls, and it's now performed at the Orpheum. A lighting director from Minneapolis will also be helping at this year's show. Performers from the Good Night Theatre Collective will also sing live. And there's also the dancing of course.

"What's kind of cool about our company is that we have dancers that are ballet trained, hip hop trained, tap trained, jazz trained, contemporary trained, lyrical. So we do it all," Conlin said.

"It's just super fun to all get back together, dancers that we've known, maybe some of them that we've known since they were 3 years old and they've gone on to study dance and are coming back to perform with us here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota," Rasmussen said.

Tickets for the show are $27.25. You can purchase them online here. There is a show Thursday and Friday starting at 7:30 PM. It's about 90 minutes long.