Dancers learn from Moscow ballet soloist

Local dancers are learning from some of the best this week.

Instructors from the Moscow Ballet are in Sioux Falls for a summer intensive.

The ballet students are learning Character Dance and Russian technique.

"They're so nice and generous and they keep us moving and they make us sweat," said Noah McGee, ballet student.

Dancers from all over the region have come to Sioux Falls to learn from these professionals.

Sioux Falls is just one of nine cities in the U.S. the soloists are visiting this summer.