Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! coming to Sioux Falls

Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the award-winning PBS KIDS television series are coming to Sioux Falls in 2020.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day will give a live performance on March 20 at the Washington Pavilion. The show starts at 6 p.m.

The animated show on PBS has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, the 2019 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Pavilion donors and Thursday for Pavilion members. Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday.

For more information, visit the Washington Pavilion's website.