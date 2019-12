Darius Rucker is set to perform in Sioux Falls as part of an upcoming special tour.

The country music star's "Wagon Wheel" tour is coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on June 13.

The concert is presented by JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars and Pepper Entertainment. Organizers say in addition to the concert, the event will feature bourbon sampling, food vendors, and other activities at the fairgrounds.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6. You can find more ticket and event information here.