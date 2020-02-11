Date, Grand Marshal set for 2020 Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade

Organizers of the Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade are releasing new details about the 2020 parade.

Bill Baker will serve as Grand Marshal of the 41st annual parade, which takes place March 14.

Baker, a former long-time CEO of First National Bank in Sioux Falls, will also celebrate his 60th birthday on that day.

Known as the “people’s parade” since it was started by the late Sylvia Henkin, organizers say the St. Patrick’s Day Parade typically draws thousands of people from around the region to watch the event.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is planned by the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee with support from the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, has been held on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day since 2009.

Events on March 14, 2020 will kick off at 11 a.m. with the traditional painting of the shamrock at 9th Street and N. Phillips Avenue. The parade begins at Phillips Avenue and 13th Street at 2 p.m. and ends around 5th Street.

Advance registration is required in order to participate in the parade and there continues to be no entry fee. Registration must be completed online at siouxfallschamber.com/StPatricksDay.cfmby March 9. The website also includes detailed information on the parade including rules for participation.