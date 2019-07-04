Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Independence Day

The Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution foundation is celebrating Independence Day the way the have for years, by entering a float in the Sioux Falls 4th of July parade.

The organization is a lineage based foundation, which means, to be a member, you must have a family connection to someone who was involved with the American revolution.

That connection doesn't have to be specifically through a soldier, but you do have to prove the relation.

Independence Day is the perfect time for the foundation to celebrate their heritage.

"Patriotism is something we try to foster in the community year-round, but 4th of July is really that day to come together... and really shine, and just support everything that it stands for," Denise DePaola, a member of the Mary Chilton chapter said.

The D.A.R. supports many local causes, like the V.A and hosting welcome home parties for active military members.

If you think you may have a connection to the American Revolution and want join the D.A.R. you can follow the link below.

here