Dave & Buster’s coming to Sioux Falls

The national restaurant and arcade business Dave & Buster’s is expanding to Sioux Falls with a new building at Lake Lorraine.

The growing national chain is known for its large kid and adult-friendly arcade games and prize center, in addition to a full-service restaurant, full bar, and sports viewing area.

“It’s a very, very popular place for kids and parents,” said Kristen Zueger of Van Buskirk Cos., who estimates she has spent more than five years talking to Dave & Buster’s about the market.

