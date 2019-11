David Jones Fashions is adding a location at The Empire Mall.

The Empire Mall location will specialize in wedding style offerings for men, ranging from suits and tuxedos. The store will also offer select women’s fashions and accessories. The location will carry women’s business suits, tops, jeans, coats, and handbags.

The over 2,700 square foot space will be located in the Express wing and next to Foot Locker. The store plans to open mid-November.