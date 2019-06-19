Day care license suspended after child wanders away twice

The State of South Dakota has temporarily suspended the license of a Sioux Falls day care after a child wandered away from the facility.

Police say they received calls on two separate days in June about a child found about five blocks from The Child Center. The Department of Social Services can suspend a license if officials find that public health, safety or welfare require emergency action.

Sioux Falls police say the case is still under investigation.

A decision on the long-term status of the license will be made after the investigation is complete