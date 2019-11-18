Daycare raising money for school lunches

A Dell Rapids daycare is stepping up to help those in school who have trouble paying for lunches.

The SandLot Daycare is making ornaments and asking for a freewill donation. Those donations will go toward unpaid lunch balances in Dell Rapids schools.

SandLot's owner, Elly Johansen says that every little bit is appreciated and it's the perfect time to start helping out.

"It's a month of giving and we just thought we wanted to show these kids that even though they're little, they can still make a difference," Johansen said. "It's really important, there is a lot of need here in Dell Rapids. People don't like to talk about it, but it's definitely needed."

Johansen says their goal is to reach $1,000. They hope some Dell Rapids businesses will match their donation.