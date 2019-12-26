De Smet Fire Department celebrates Christmas Day

It's early Christmas morning, and out in De Smet, it's not just Santa Claus bringing Christmas presents to children.

For nearly 100 years, the fire department has handed out treats to children in the community on Christmas day. They gather to fill bags as a group at 7 a.m., before dispersing across the city, spreading of holiday cheer that is not only enriching to the kids and parents but also the firefighters themselves.

"It just gives you an awesome feeling to be out on a morning like this and bring a smile to little kids' faces," said Shawn Wolkow, firefighter.

The children that receive candy on Christmas day grow into the firefighters giving the candy out, thus handing down the tradition from generation to generation.

"It has a lot to do with pride, in your community, and in your younger people, cause the young people in the community look forward to this every year," said Randy Asleson, a retired firefighter. "I can remember as a little kid standing at the window looking out. I'm now 69-years-old, retired from the department, but I still participate with them because I enjoy it so much."