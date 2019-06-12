Deadline expires to plant soybeans under federal crop insurance program

Monday was the last planting date for soybeans under the federal crop insurance program in South Dakota.

This year's crop is far behind average due to a wet, cold spring. According to a recent federal crop report, only 43 percent of the soybean crop has been planted in South Dakota.

Any soybeans planted in South Dakota after Monday will not qualify for the federal crop insurance program.

Many farmers in the area have already decided to take prevented plant.

Elk Point farmer Doug Hanson is among them. He planted his last field of soybeans Sunday.

South Dakota could have a record number of acres enrolled in prevented plant this year, and Hanson says PP acres will be a record on his farm as well.

Hanson has done the math and says a prevented plant payment isn’t that profitable on corn and soybeans are barely at break even.

So, he’s hopeful the just passed disaster bill will provide payments for unplanted acres or a buy up on his prevented plant insurance. USDA has not provided any details on the program yet and it is at the Ag Secretary’s discretion.

Hanson says disaster assistance will be welcome and needed, since unplanted acres do not qualify for the Market Facilitation Program 2.0 payment.