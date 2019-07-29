Deadline approaching for flood assistance

The deadline to apply for federal flood relief is approaching fast.

Aug. 6 is the cut-off date to contact FEMA to apply for federal disaster assistance.

"It's really important that they read the letter that comes with this money, this grant, it explains what it's supposed to be used for, what it's not supposed to be used for," said Pam Saulsby, FEMA spokesperson. "It's supposed to be used directly for disaster-related expenses and recovery, that's rental assistance, that's getting some basic home repair work done. It can be moving and storage expenses."

$6.7 million in federal funding is available to those dealing with flood damage.