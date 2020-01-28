Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance coming Friday

FEMA officials are urging people to register for assistance from the September tornadoes and flooding.

The deadline to register has been extended to Friday. Officials say they haven't seen as many applications as they expected.

Even if you've cleaned up or started making repairs, you can still register. They say it's better to let FEMA decide if you're eligible for assistance.

“We would like everybody to understand, there is enough assistance for everybody who was affected to get the help they need,” said Mike Slater with FEMA External Affairs.

To register for FEMA assistance you can call 1-800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov.

