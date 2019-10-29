Death row inmate argues over drugs use in execution

After roughly three hours of arguments and testimony from both Charles Rhines' attorney and the state, we now wait for a decision from the judge at a later date.

Rhines' attorneys are arguing for a restraining order and preliminary injunction to stay his execution, saying that the drugs that will be potentially used in his execution, pentobarbital, is not an ultra-short-acting barbiturate.

In 2007, the state revised its rules regarding drugs involved in execution, giving discretion to prison officials to use whatever drug is best available to them at the time.

Rhines' attorneys say the state is violating his right to chose the manner of his execution. The state argued in the hearing Tuesday, saying that Rhines had eight years to make a decision and that he is using this time to stay his execution.

The state also says that pentobarbital is just the same as an ultra-short- acting drug.

Both the state and defense attorneys have until mid-afternoon Wednesday to give additional arguments to the judge.

Rhines was convicted of murder after killing a man during a burglary at a rapid city donut shop in 1992.