Declining enrollment at South Dakota's higher institutions

The South Dakota Board of Regents unveiled new numbers that indicate declining enrollments for most of South Dakota's state colleges and universities. The decline of 3.4% equates to about 1,217 fewer students enrolling between 2018 and 2019. A strong job market, low unemployment rate, and possibly a lack of financial aid opportunities could be contributing factors.

There is an outlier contrary to the board's discovery. Dakota State University reported an increase in student enrollment for the Fall 2019 semester, and actually recorded the largest freshman class ever at 425 students. Dakota State University President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths says that is a five percent increase for the Madison institution. She also notes that the university is becoming popular for degrees and professions based on cyber security and information systems. The enrollment is likely to grow too as the push for rural broadband in South Dakota continues becoming prevalent and a workforce will be needed to install and maintain those systems.

Students will begin to gain more resources for these fields too as university administrators are unveiling the 'Madison Cyber Labs' October 2 which will continue providing educational opportunities for students and faculty.