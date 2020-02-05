Delay in Iowa Caucus results blamed on faulty app

For Precinct Four Chairman Adam Kerkvliet, the caucus in Larchwood Monday night seemed to go well, at least until reports surfaced of inconsistencies being tallied by the Iowa Democratic Party.

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"It has been a frustrating experience trying to get those numbers out, and everyone is just looking for that," Kerkvliet said.

We now know that the delay is being blamed on a system failure centered around a new app created to report caucus results.

"We would enter in the number of people that were there, that would give us the viability number for the candidate, when we sent it through in Larchwood, everything went through fine," Kerkvliet said. "It has a second check, were you do a manual mass spreadsheet and take a picture of that so that they can validate the numbers on there with the numbers that came through the app" Kerkvliet said.

in the midst of much speculation, Kerkvliet tells me the app was ensured to be secure, because it was only issued to party officials

"You'd just login, you'd have a precinct ID that they sent out ahead of time, you enter the precinct ID, and then the night of, on the math sheet, it would have a six digit pin that we'd enter in. Then it would send a code as well to your phone that you had to preregister for," Kerkvliet said. "There was a two factor authentication process to make sure the correct person was logging into the app."

While Kerkvliet is glad the party is taking measures to ensure the results are accurate, he says this debacle is not a good look for the state.

"Candidates are looking to build momentum from Iowa, and when you don't have those number out by the time they leave for New Hamphshire, it really hasn't decided anything, so it has kind of left Iowa out of the picture," Kerkvliet said.

In order to confirm caucus results, a leader of the Iowa Democratic Party called Kerkvliet to cross check the numbers they received with the numbers that he entered into the app.