Dell Rapids Elementary School named Blue Ribbon School

Dell Rapids Elementary School has been recognized as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.

Former Governor Dennis Daugaard was on hand Friday to present the award to the students, staff, and administration. The award is based on overall academic excellence.

Daugaard highlighted what a major achievement this is for the school.

"This is a very difficult award to achieve," Daugaard said. "You have to be well above the state average and national average in math and reading. Dell Rapids is in the 80th and 90th percentile in some of those categories. So it's a very high performing school."

This is the 37th year for the Blue Ribbon program. More than 300 schools across the nation were recognized this year.