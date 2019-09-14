Dell Rapids begins planning flood relief efforts

Dozens of communities in eastern South Dakota are inundated with floodwaters. The people in Dell Rapids are having Deja vu all over again after seeing the Big Sioux River flood this past spring.

The community is coming together yet again to help those affected by flooding.

Tami Drew knows the Big Sioux River all too well. Knowing it was reaching flood stage she and others got to work.

"And I started getting inundated with messages and calls from people previously affected and that's where I realized it was going to be bad," Flood relief organizer, Tami Drew said.

She said she was scared for everyone as this flood event broke Dell Rapids' previous flood record. The water was up Friday but has started to recede.

"This flood reached many main levels and higher. Quite a ways up off the main level that had never seen the water before," Drew said.

There's a chance that the people who live in the flooded homes won't be able to move back in anytime soon or worse ever.

"This flood is so much different than the flood we saw last spring and the one we're sure to see this coming spring. It was fast, it was furious and it gave us no warning," Drew said.

The flood relief group that helped in the spring is now known as the Dell Rapids Community Recreation Committee. They'll be helping everyone who needs it the most and teaming up with the Weekend Warriors.

"We have a weekend, we have several hours. We can get out there and just do a lot of great things for other people," Weekend Warriors Organizer, Courtney Person said.

"Obviously once everything recedes again we'll actively along with the Weekend Warriors be doing clean up and getting people back into homes," Drew said.

About nine families were displaced again. They're now staying in a hotel with help from donations provided by the Dell Rapids community, but a long term solution is still needed.

"Short term, yes. We have them in a hotel but long term they're not going to get back in their house in four days. I mean this is several weeks out. We want to do whatever we can to help,” Person said.

"I’m just thankful for this town and the people being there to make sure everyone was safe," Drew said.

Once homeowners are able to get back into their homes flood relief groups will be able to help families in any way they might need.

