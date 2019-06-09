Dell Rapids cleaning up baseball fields after flooding

The Dell Rapids community is coming together to help get the fields back into shape for teams to start hosting home games again after substantial flooding this spring.

After the spring flooding the people of Dell Rapids haven't been able to use their baseball fields and they've been traveling to other places to play.

"I didn't think that we would be having a lot of home games this year," Dell Rapids Baseball Association Secretary, Matthew Larson said.

Dell Rapids takes their ball seriously, but with the flooding they were already planning not to host many home games.

"We haven't had capabilities of the playing on these ball fields yet this spring," Dell Rapids City Administrator, Justin Weiland said.

Throughout the last three months the Big Sioux River has been rising and subsiding and it's had an effect on the parks and recreation of the town. There are 40 teams between softball and baseball that needed a place to play.

"Some of the older kids that are more competitive they've had to travel to other areas and you know how that is in a busy working week with the family having to travel that extra hour or two a day,” Weiland said. “It's definitely been challenging for parents in the community."

It's created issues for scheduling the hundreds of kids.

"It was a struggle. We were five teams practicing in an open field on a park trying to share a space," Larson said.

Fence lines were torn down, outfields washed out and dirt was spread with water currents.

"This is a resilient community. Are fields lay along the Big Sioux River and so we definitely know how to adapt to these situations," Weiland said.

Now that the fields have dried up and the community has come together to help out they should be back on these fields in the near future.

Just within the last week the public works team has been able to start rehabilitating the fields. Soon the kids will be able to play ball.

