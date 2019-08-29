Dell Rapids family continues to fight for ALS cure

One Dell Rapids family has spent a large portion of the summer asking for donations and hanging up flyers for their 5th annual Poker Run. It all started half a decade ago when their father and grandpa was fighting for his life with ALS.

The Warriors for Mick Poker Run is September 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All vehicles are welcome.

"We just continue to raise awareness and support for these families because we don't want other people to go through with what we have been through," Jennifer Krantz said.

Her kids lost their grandpa to ALS two years ago. He is the reason the poker run began.

Mick Krantz passed away in the summer of 2017 after a courageous 3-year fight with ALS.

For more on his story, and for more information on the poker run, please check out the event Facebook Page: Warriors for Mick