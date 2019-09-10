Dell Rapids man pleads guilty to rape and sexual contact

A Dell Rapids man has pleaded guilty to raping a girl during a sleepover.

Torin Lodmell was indicted by a grand jury in March after four girls came forward with allegations.

Lodmell pled guilty to fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child and two counts of attempted sexual contact with a child. Charges were brought forward after four girls came forward with allegations that stemmed from sleepovers at his home with a classmate related to him between 2015 and 2017.

Lodmell will be sentenced on Nov. 18.