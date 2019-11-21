Dell Rapids man sentenced for sexually abusing teens

A Dell Rapids man accused of sexually abusing teenage girls at sleepovers will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Forty-eight-year-old Torin Lodmell was sentenced in a Minnehaha County courtroom Wednesday. The judge sentenced him to 45 years in total, but suspended 25 of those years.

Police arrested Lodmell in Dell Rapids back in February after a report of a sexual assault. He was charged after investigators spoke to four girls and their parents about incidents that happened at the home of a classmate who is related to Lodmell between 2015 and 2017.

In September, Lodmell pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl and three other attempted rape charges.

